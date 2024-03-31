Lucente, Janet

Lucente (Moyer), Janet Louise



Janet Louise Lucente passed away peacefully at her home in Dayton, Ohio on February 21, 2024, surrounded by her family. She was 93 years old. Janet was preceded in death by her father, William Roy Moyer, and mother, Treva Belle Moyer (Spitler). Janet suffered the loss of her beloved husband, Samuel Joseph Lucente, at age 47, and went on to raise her seven children alone, all of whom are alive to celebrate her life and legacy.



Her children are as follows:



Niki Johnson (Paul)



Tina Klco (Larry)



Samuel Lucente (Leah)



Julia Lucente (Paul Kraft)



Stephen Lucente (Kathy)



Mary Klco (Jerry)



Ann Brown (Ken)



Janet was dearly loved as Mamaw/Grandma/Grandy by 16 grandchildren and as Gigi/Great-grandma by 21 great grandchildren. She was well known by the little ones for her secret stashes of candy and by the older ones for her lifelong love of music. She will be remembered by many for her unending generosity which earned her the nickname "Janet Claus."



Her life will be celebrated by those who loved her on April 6, 2024 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at 10am with Catholic mass. Friends will gather immediately following in the adjacent Holy Trinity Parish Hall for lunch and sharing memories.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com