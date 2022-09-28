LUCKEN, Wilma

LUCKEN (Johnson), Wilma Elaine



Wilma Elaine (Johnson) Lucken of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away on September 25, 2022, at age 72. Wilma was born in Cumberland, Kentucky, on March 5, 1950, the daughter of Clarence and Carrie (Fields) Johnson. Wilma was educated at Cumberland High School in Cumberland, Kentucky, and Cumberland College in Williamsburg, Kentucky. Wilma married Geoffrey Cullen Lucken on October 17, 1981. Above all, Wilma enjoyed sharing her life with her family, especially her two children and five grandchildren. Wilma is survived by her husband, Geoff; daughter, Carrie (Kevin) Upchurch of Mason, Ohio; son, Geoffrey (Brandy) Lucken of Fairfield, Ohio; five grandchildren: Julia, Patrick, Samuel and Diana Upchurch, and Zoey Lucken; sisters, Flo Gill, Mary Johnson and Reba Burnette; and brother, Homer (Regina) Johnson; sisters-in-law, Beverly Lucken, Karen (Robert) Trevino and Ellan Johnson; and brothers-in-law, Darrell Willis and Bill Clark. Wilma also leaves a great many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that were dear to her throughout her life. Wilma is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Monette Gheesling, Lorna Howard, Ethel Stanifer, Iva Willis, Lee Clark and Helen Johnson; and brothers, Larry Johnson, Raymond Johnson and Dale Johnson. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1553 Kinney Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45231 with Pastor Alyssa Mazzei-Baker officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Hamilton.

