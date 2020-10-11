LUCKMAN, L. Jean Age 96, of Dayton, OH, died October 8, 2020. She passed away in the comfort of her room in Diversicare having received comfort care by Compassas Hospice. She was born to Harry George and Mary Elizabeth (Rentz) Luckman, on September 8, 1924, in Minster, Ohio. She was a 1942 graduate of Minster High School. Ms. Luckman, a commercial artist, received training at Dayton Art Institute, Cincinnati Art Academy and the Central Academy of Commercial Art in Cincinnati. She worked as a senior designer with Rike's/Shilito's for 25 years, following 10 years there as assistant fashion art director. Some of her award-winning work is in the archive at Carillon Historical Park, Dayton. She was a member of the Ohio Watercolor Society, painting and showing her works including a show at Sienna Woods Care Community on North Main Street, Dayton, until her death. Much of her art was based on her photographs of nature and architecture. She was an on-going student of Sinclair Community College courses in art and writing held in the community. She also enjoyed golf and photography. Survivors include nieces, Elizabeth Jean Patak of Mason, Deborah Joyce (Dr. James) Beebe of Washington Township; and nephew, Allen Dale Luckman of Columbus. She was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Dale August (June) Luckman. A graveside service will Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave., Dayton. Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton, Ohio 45409.

