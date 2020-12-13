LUDWIG, Karen

LUDWIG (Partin),



Karen Delyane



Was born Nov. 18, 1946, went to be with her GOD in heaven on Dec. 8, 2020. She was



preceded in death by her



parents, Ann Partin of



Kettering, and Andrew Partin of Middlesboro, KY. and her youngest son, Aaron Joseph of Centerville.



She is survived by her husband of fifty-three years, Don of Centerville; son, Jamie (Holly); grandchildren, Daniel, Haley, Taylor, and great-grandchildren, Genevieve and Jack all of



California. Also granddaughter, Chelsy and great-grandson, Aaron of Centerville. Many loving cousins and she loved them all. A special thanks to Bob and Carol for checking in on her and making her happy, she loved you both deeply. To Ron and Brenda for being there when she needed to talk or to have a shoulder to cry on.



Karen graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in 1967 made many close friends that she still is close too.



She was a lifelong member of PSI IOTA XI sorority where she served two years as Madam State President and three years as President ETI PI chapter. As an auxiliary member of F.O.E. 321. Karen was an officer many times, she was also a member of The Red Hats Club where she was Queen Bee and enjoyed the comradery with the Ladies.



My sincere thanks to the twelve angels at Fresenuis South Medical Care for all the love and support that you gave Karen over the last five years, she loved all of you! To the staff at Soin Medical Center, you treated her with kindness and



respect and I will never forget that.



May GOD Bless Her and Shine His Face Upon Her, she is so deserving.



Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45429) where a funeral service will begin at 12 noon.



Interment will follow the service at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens, Centerville.



The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and has required that face mask will be worn in all public places.



To share a memory of Karen or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

