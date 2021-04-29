LUECHAUER, Walter H.



Age 91 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully in his home at Berkeley Square on Sunday, April 25, 2021. He was born March 19, 1930, the son of



Florence and Harold Luechauer. On February 14, 1953, he married Bernice Schawe. Together they had five children: Linda (Alan) Flegal, Gary (Diane Downie) Luechauer, Debbie (Bill) Miller, Sandy (Doug) Stitzel and



Donna (Mark) Szuch. He was the proud grandfather of



Jennifer and (Bryan) Chase, Kari and (Michael) Sams, Amanda Miller, Katie and Eric Luechauer, and Nicholas, Alex and



Sydney Szuch, and great-grandfather to Gabriel and Delia Sams and Mason, Carter and Isla Chase.



Walter proudly served as a Gunner's Mate Seaman in the U.S. Navy. He retired from the Kroger Company, where he was a meat cutter for forty years. He looked forward to the monthly UFCW retirement meetings, Christmas parties and the many trips they took together. He loved sharing time with family and friends. He enjoyed being an active member of the



Berkeley Community. Walter was known for his sense of



humor and was very quick witted, with a pun always ready to share.



He was preceded in death by his wife Bernice Luechauer, his parents Florence and Harold Luechauer, his sister Alice Pfirrman, and sons-in-law Alan Flegal and Doug Stitzel.



Due to COVID-19, the family held a small private ceremony. Online register book available at



www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



