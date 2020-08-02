LUKE, David W. Beloved husband, devoted father, proud papou, and compassionate friend to many, passed away July 26th, 2020, after a valiant fight against the Covid-19 virus. David was born October 12, 1942, to David & Lucy (White) Luke. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, June Harvey. David is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Paula (Dimitroula) Luke; son & daughter-in-law, David "Davy" & Linda Luke; daughters & son-in-law, Merrilee Luke-Ebbeler, and Melissa "Beanie" & Bill Bippus; brother & sister-in-law, John & Cheryl Luke; grandchildren, Selina Miser, Keisha Sink, David Friend, Fritz Ebbeler, Will & Sam Bippus; and great-grandchildren, Heaven & Zoe Sink, DJ Friend and special nephew, George Nickell. At the age of twenty two, David began his dream of becoming a successful entrepreneur. Armed with little more than the drive to provide security for his family, beginning in 1965, he went on to own many businesses over his career with a long list of achievements, titles, and licenses but undoubtedly his greatest accomplishments are the many lives he lifted up along the way. Never comfortable at a party or craving the center of attention, David was nevertheless blessed with an endearing smile and quiet humor hinting at a razor sharp intellect that invariably drew everyone to him. The first to extend a welcoming hand, he gave acceptance and unconditional love to all, especially drawn to those who most needed a friend or an empathetic ear. Whatever the situation called for, his steadfast loyalty and support could be counted upon to provide opportunities to others for redemption, growth, and self-reliance. With an insatiable appetite for a wide range of knowledge, in seeking David's council, you knew you would be given excellent guidance, regardless of topic. He was a voracious reader and could rarely be bested at Jeopardy, aided by his incredible recall. But more important, to a person, everyone agrees that David Luke was the best friend they ever had. The breadth and depth of his heart was the true measure of the man, who in the end, and forsaking his own safety, died as a result of doing that which he always did in life, providing security and comfort for his loved ones. His great legacy lives on in his children and grandchildren and the many lives he touched and lifted up, all of whom he was immensely proud. A private funeral service, for family only, will be held on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Father Joseph Gingrich officiating followed by a public graveside service at 12 noon Tuesday at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, OH 45409 (observing the requisite social distance measures). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in David's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.

