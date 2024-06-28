Luken, Robert Paul "Bob"



Everybody who knew him understood that Bob always marched to the beat of a different drummer.



Robert (Bob) Paul Luken was born May 2, 1948, the son of William L. Luken, Sr. and Catherine J (nee Auer) Luken in Dayton, Ohio. His parents predeceased him. Bob passed away on June 16, 2024 in Moraine, Ohio



Bob is survived by his siblings William Luken, Jr (wife Marjorie), Susan Luken Smith (husband Donald, deceased), James Luken (wife Ellen), and Marianne Luken (husband Bob Brown).



Bob graduated from Wayne High School, class of 1966. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Wright State University in 1971. He was employed at the Lebanon Correctional Institution for the next 30 years as a psychology assistant and union steward.



Bob had many varied interests and hobbies, including photography, building dulcimers, flying, brewing beer, and participating in 18th century re-enactments at the annual Fair at New Boston at George Rogers Clark State Park near Springfield, Ohio. He learned how to sew and made his own costumes out of authentic period materials. This led to his interest in contra dancing, becoming a caller of the dance moves.



He took up flying and once owned a Cessna aircraft, later selling this aircraft. Still wanting to fly, he started (but never finished) building his own aircraft, first in the garage behind his house, later moving operations to a hangar at Moraine Air Park. This project lasted for nearly three decades. In the meantime, Bob joined and, at the time of his death, was president of the Experimental Aircraft Association's (EAA) Waynesville Chapter 284. For many years Bob attended the annual EAA air show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.



Bob was a member of the Dayton MENSA chapter. He was a member of their publicity committee and enjoyed their social and stimulating company.



He volunteered many hours for the British Transportation Museum in Dayton. He never owned a British car, but he did own two Mazda Miatas, a 1990 and a 2002. He was a member of the Miami Valley Miata Club.



For many years after his retirement, Bob volunteered with the American Red Cross Disaster Assistance Team, setting up shop after tornados, floods and other catastrophes, lending his psychology expertise in post-traumatic situations for the victims.



Bob was also a member of the Dayton Hash House Harriers, a group of people it seems, that barely did some outdoor activity before running to get their next beer. Yes, that was pure Bob.



In the end, Bob wanted to leave this planet while doing some good for it. He donated his body to the Anatomical Gift Program of the Wright State University School of Medicine.



According to his wishes, there will be no service. If you want to recognize Bob, please make a donation in his honor to the Artemis Center, Dayton's Domestic Violence resource center, 310 West Monument Avenue, Dayton, 45402. Then have a beer!



