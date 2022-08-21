LUNDBERG, Carl A.



92, of Springfield, formerly of Middletown, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, in Hearth & Home at El Camino. He was born on November 29, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late John A. Lundberg, Jr. and Gertrude I. (Van Doren) Lundberg. He was a Navy veteran serving as an airplane engine mechanic during the Korean War. He traveled aboard the U.S.S Franklin D. Roosevelt throughout Europe and into the Arctic Circle. He was a proud member of the Pensacola Naval Air Station football team which traveled throughout the South. Upon returning from his Naval duty he married Mildred Whisman, who he met at a church Christmas party before being deployed. After that party he told his mother that he had "met the girl he was going to marry". They enjoyed 69 years of marriage together. Carl was an electrical engineer at Armco Steel in Middletown, retiring after 35 years of service. Upon retirement, he continued working in various capacities, including Armco Park, Heatherwoode Golf Course, McKinnon's Florist and Bill Marine Auto Center. He loved being busy and enjoyed talking to people. He was an avid reader, could fix anything and loved to travel, especially to the Southwest. He loved good food, good music, football and auto racing, but most of all he enjoyed being with his family. Survivors include his wife Mildred; three children, Eric Lundberg (Grace) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Sonja Martin (Kyle) of Springfield and Steve Lundberg (Kari) of Bismarck, North Dakota; four grandchildren, Leah Miller (Robert) of Springfield, Christopher Lundberg (Heather), Matthew Lundberg (Alisha) and Bethany Lundberg Boehm (Tyler) all of North Dakota; and nine great-grandchildren, Kyndall and Olivia Miller of Springfield, Henry and Cora Lundberg, Kara and Karlee Lundberg, and Lucas, Aubrey and Bennett Boehm, all of North Dakota. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, J. David Lundberg. The family would like to thank the staff of Hearth & Home at El Camino for their attentive and compassionate care in the last days of his life. Cremation and a private family service will be handled by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home.



