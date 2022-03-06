Hamburger icon
LUNDERMAN, R.B.

LUNDERMAN, R.B.

Age 85, departed February 23, 2022. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and a

Preceded in death by wife Joan, parents, Clarence and Lucy Lunderman. Survived by daughter, Lori Ann Lunderman; son, Eric Tyrone Lunderman; granddaughter, Atty. Erica Dione Lunderman; the Leavell Family; along with cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Walk through visitation 9 AM. Service to follow 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.


