dayton-daily-news logo
X

LUNDERMAN, Victor

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LUNDERMAN, Sr.,

Victor L.

Age 89, of Dayton, OH, peacefully transitioned from earthly life to eternal life on Nov 28, 2021. Funeral service will be held on Wed, Dec 15, 2021, 11:30 am at Loritts-Neilson

Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W. 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45417, Rev Sheila Lunderman, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through visitation Wednesday at the funeral home beginning at 10:30 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. In lieu of flowers, the family request your consideration of a donation to support "Tuskegee University." Donations can be made online: https://www.tuskegee.edu/support-tu/give or via check made payable to "Tuskegee University" (In memory of Victor L. Lunderman, Sr., Class of 1952). Checks should be mailed to: Tuskegee University, Office of Advancement and Development, P.O. Box 1304, Tuskegee Institute, AL 36087. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit

www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SCURLOCK, Wanda
2
HIGHLEY, Laura
3
BATES, Heather
4
KINDRED, Patty
5
STARGELL, GEREANA
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top