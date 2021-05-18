dayton-daily-news logo
LUNEKE, Kenneth

LUNEKE, Kenneth C.

Age 77 of Kettering, passed away on May 14, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 53 happy years, Judy; 4 children, Debbie (Tommy) Hamlin, Jim (Pam) Luneke, Ken (Angie) Luneke, Doug (Dawn) Luneke; 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was an Air Force Veteran, retired from Defense Electronics Supply Center and was a lifelong Mason and Shriner. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, from 4-6 pm at Tobias Funeral Home-Belmont. A funeral service will follow visitation at 6 pm at the funeral home. Condolences and memories may be expressed to the family at


