LUPINSKE, James A. "Jim"



Age 95, of Germantown, OH, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, January 27, 2022. He was born in Dayton, OH, on June 28, 1926, to the late Ruth (Bice) and Elmer Lupinske. Jim was a life-long farmer in the Germantown area; and was a member of the Southern Ohio Forestry Association. In addition to his parents, she was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Alice B. (Boyd) Lupinske. He is survived by 3 daughters Martha K. (Rich)



Schafer, Lois J. (Allan) Meyer, and Nancy A. (Doug) Bryant; 3 granddaughters, Rachel (Kevin) McDonald, Natalie M. (Adam) Ailion, and Holly L. Underwood; 2 step-grandchildren, Noah (Lauren) Schafer and Jennifer (Adanna) Roberts; and 7 great-grandchildren. Friends may call 5 - 7 p.m., Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH. A Graveside Service will be held 11 a.m.,



Friday, February 4th, at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, OH, with Pastor Joseph Godwin officiating. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

