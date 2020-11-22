LYNCH, Lester



Age 91, of Dayton, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord on November 19, 2020. Lester was born April 10, 1929 in Jackson, Kentucky, son of the late



Hobart and Elizabeth Lynch.



Lester was an Air Force Tech Sergeant who served during the Korean War. He was a 32nd Degree Mason Scottish Rite. He worked at GM for 39 years. He was a member of Meadowdale Baptist Church and served as a Deacon throughout his life. A young man's right of passage was being able to say he survived one of Lester's bone crushing handshakes.



Lester loved his Lord and his family with all his heart. He taught us to love unconditionally; his unending service taught us to reach out and help others in need. His faith and patience through adversity taught those around him that life can be handled with God's help one day at a time, and his generosity taught us how to give with a caring spirit.



Lester is survived by his three children, Mike (Cathy) Lynch, Marla Lynch, Mark (Debra) Lynch; his brother, Lloyd Lynch; his three grandchildren, Amanda (Brad) McCleary, Stephanie (Josh) Conway, and Hannah Lynch; one great-grandson, Lucas McCleary; special nephew, Kevin Williams; and numerous



extended family and good friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy; his brother, Larry Lynch; and his sisters, Opal French and Vernida Hickey.



Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at the Vandalia Baptist Temple (724 Helke Road, Vandalia, Ohio) with Pastors Mark Lynch and Dan Kincer



officiating. Interment to follow at Poplar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday, November 23rd from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, Ohio.



The family suggests that In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions in Lester's name to Hospice of Miami Valley.

