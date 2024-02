Lynch, Russell David



Russell David Lynch, born on February 2nd, 1947 to David J. & Helen M. Lynch, Marblehead, OH. Graduate of UD & Wright State, taught at Weaver Elem., Colonel White HS &,Wright State. Survived by sister Rosalyn, her Son David (Christina) Schraff & 5 Children, Brother Ray (Mary), their daughter Lora Hellen Lynch, her son Levi, Russ's Two Sons, Patrick & Shawn Lynch, Florida. Mass St Joseph, Marblehead, OH, 11:15 on Saturday, February 3rd. Viewing @ 10 am Burial following. MEMORIAL: St. JUDE Research Hospital.



