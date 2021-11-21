LYNCH, Virginia

LYNCH (Morrison),



Virginia Lee



Age 85 of Dayton, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021. She was preceded in death



by her parents Samuel and



Virginia (Stylski) Morrison,



son Gerald Edward (Jay) Lynch, grandson LCPL Robert



Nolan Wiley, and brothers James Morrison and Samuel



Morrison. She is survived by her daughters Christine Marie (Vincent) Wiley, Theresa Ann Coe and Mary Elizabeth Rogers, grandchildren Andrew (Rebecca) Wiley, Timothy (Madalyn) Wiley, Nicole Wiley Scott, James (Ya Hua) Harworth, Joseph (Tiffany Fielder) Harworth, Jessica (Bill) Hodge and Brandie (Beau) Stanfill, great-grandchildren Dillon Wiley, Luke Wiley, Eva Scott, Kylee Stanfill, and Sebastian Stanfill, brother Daniel Morrison, sisters Arlene (David) Mitchell and Anita Patterson and numerous nieces and nephews. Virginia, or Lee as she was known, was born August 22, 1936. She graduated from St.



Joseph Commercial High School in 1954 where she was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and attended the University of Dayton for a short time. She started as a secretary and advanced to office/facilities manager. Her career began with Master Electric Company, and then United Aircraft Products, Inc., System Development Corporation, Air Force Avionics



Laboratory at WPAFB and ended with SofTech Inc. She had a reputation as a hard working, innovative and dependable



employee. Lee was a talented singer, who sang professionally in jazz bands, performing at Dayton area clubs before starting her family. She was also a talented artist and had a creative mind. She used those talents volunteering many hours to plan and organize talent shows for Immaculate Conception Parish in the early 1970's. She was also past president of the Immaculate Conception Alumni Association. Her creativity, sense of humor and loving spirit will be missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Dayton. Visitation will be held on November 27, 2021, at 9:30 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 S. Smithville Rd., Dayton, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on November 27, 2021, at 10:30 am at Immaculate



Conception Church, 2300 S. Smithville Rd., Dayton, Ohio.



Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

