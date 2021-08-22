LYONS, Grady James



Age 11 of Kettering, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021. Grady was born December 8, 2009, to Jason and Kristi (Siewe) Lyons in Dayton, OH. He proudly attended J.E. Prass Elementary School, where he met many friends and enjoyed his school family. Grady always loved being outdoors surrounded by nature. He especially loved swimming or being at the ballpark watching his little sister play softball. He loved music and was possibly the biggest James Taylor fan in the world, even getting the opportunity to meet him at a concert through the Special Wish Foundation. Throughout his life, Grady exemplified grace, strength, and love. He was a hero to many and touched the hearts of those around him. Sweet Grady James has accomplished what his mission here on Earth was...and that was to fill the hearts of everyone who met him or even heard of him with love and strength, and to teach others to not take what they have for granted. Our Earth Angel will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Grady is survived by his loving parents; sister, Sienna Lyons; service dog, Gonzo; grandparents, James and Catherine Siewe, and Linda Lyons and Tim Lyons; aunts, Amy Siewe, Betsy Siewe, Jessica Lyons, Kelsey DaGrossa, and Christina Sprinkle; uncles, Shane Lyons, Dave Roberts, and Bradley Gravos; cousins, Bryson Lyons, Ellie Lyons, Cohen Davies, and Ethan Johnston; and great-grandmother, Carol Dugdale. The family would like to thank all the family and friends that helped make Grady's life special and filled with joy. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the healthcare workers who helped take exceptional care of him including Grady's primary care physician, Dr. James Bryant; his team at Nationwide Children's Hospital



(specifically Dr. Ala Shaikhkalil and Dr. Richard Shell), as well as at Dayton Children's Hospital (specifically nurses Karen Smith and Amy Kosanovich), his Homecare nurse, Jackie Perry; the staff at J.E. Prass Elementary School, the Miller Family, and the neighbors of the G.N.W.



Family will greet friends Monday, August 23 from 3-7 PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, August 24 at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 N. Springboro Pk., Dayton. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Leukodystrophy Foundation, 224 N. 2nd St., Ste. 2, Dekalb, IL 60115 or 4 Paws for Ability, 207 Dayton Ave., Xenia, OH 45385. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

