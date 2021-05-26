LYONS, Marilyn S.



MARILYN S. LYONS, 91, of Springfield, passed away at



Forest Glen Health Campus on Monday morning, May 24, 2021. She was born on October 21, 1929, the daughter of the late John and Loretta (Grady) Hirtzinger.



She worked as an executive secretary at the Ohio Edison Company for over 45 years, starting just out of high school. In 1950, Marilyn married John L. "Jack" Lyons, and they dairy farmed for well over 40 years. Jack served during the Korean War, and she deeply missed him while he was overseas.



Marilyn loved the Louisville Cardinals, especially Rick Pitino, once claiming she would like to 'take him home for a pet'. She always enjoyed a party or social gathering and an ice-cold beer should the occasion call for one. She loved to garden and helped preserve the fruits and vegetables, especially snapping green beans in the shade of her black walnut trees. Marilyn enjoyed supporting her great-niece and nephew at their sporting events and livestock shows at the fair. This support continued for her great-great-nieces and nephews.



She is survived by her niece, Cathie (Fred) Maine and their children and grandchildren, Amanda (Duane) Stitzel and Jared (Tara) Maine, Drew and Allison Stitzel and Holtz and Livi Maine; brother-in-law, James (Nancy) Lyons; nephew, Mike (Michelle) Hirtzinger; and several other great-nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her dearest and best friend, Shirley Finney. She was preceded in death by her husband; brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Barb Hirtzinger; and sister-in-law, Barbara (Lyons) Claar.



Marilyn's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON &. RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.



Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at www.stjude.org. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



