Lyons, Robert Ray "Bob"



LYONS, Robert



Age 83, and owner of Lyon's Custom Trim in Brookville, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023, with loving family at this side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell & Jean Lyons and siblings, Shelby Stevens and Barb Haddix. Bob, along with his son, created the upholstery for many National Award Winning Cars of all styles. They upholstered several Riddler Award Winners of the Detroit Autorama over the years. He has a special interest in hot rod cars from the tri-state area and beyond. He also enjoyed antiquing, camping in Gatlinburg, TN, and his cap gun collection. He was a member of the Americana Steet Rodders. The Auto & Hot Rod World will miss Bob! He was married on April 11, 1986 to Linda (Hoyman) Lyons and is survived by her along with their children, Kim (Eric) Woehl, Mike (Sheila) Lyons, and Bobbi (Brian) Beeler; grandchildren, Jacob Woehl, Samantha (Brandon) Sowry, Patrick (Marissa) Woehl, Chelsea Beeler, Cody Beeler, Stephanie (Austin) Newsom, Benjamin (Lexi) Lyons; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra (Roger) Brown; lifelong friend, Jim Tandy. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 9th at the American Legion 200 W. National Rd., Englewood, OH 45322 A memorial service will be held from 1:00 p.m.  3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Interment will be held at W.R. Baker Family Cemetery in Killbuck, Ohio.



