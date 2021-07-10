LYTTLE, Jr., Cecil Ray



Age 72 passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. He was born in Lexington, KY, on October 19, 1948, to his parents, Cecil R.



Lyttle, Sr. & Elizabeth (Fox) Lyttle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Billie Lyttle.



Cecil is survived by his brothers, Donald, James, and Lewis Lyttle; and sister, Susie Lyttle. He enjoyed cycling, socializing and had a great sense of humor. He will be dearly missed.



Visitation will be held from 9-10 AM with funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Rogers



Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Burial will follow at Bear Creek Cemetery.


