LYTTLE, Jr., Cecil Ray
Age 72 passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. He was born in Lexington, KY, on October 19, 1948, to his parents, Cecil R.
Lyttle, Sr. & Elizabeth (Fox) Lyttle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Billie Lyttle.
Cecil is survived by his brothers, Donald, James, and Lewis Lyttle; and sister, Susie Lyttle. He enjoyed cycling, socializing and had a great sense of humor. He will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be held from 9-10 AM with funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Rogers
Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Burial will follow at Bear Creek Cemetery. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.
Funeral Home Information
Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH
45345
https://www.rogersfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral