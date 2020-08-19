MABRY, James M. "Jim" Age 88, of Germantown, OH, passed away at home, Monday, August 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 18, 1932, to the late Gladys (Richardson) and William W. Mabry. He was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean Conflict and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was a member of Miamisburg American Legion Post #218; and a former member of the Miamisburg Moose, Germantown Lion's & Eagles #2292. He retired as a Cold War Patriot from Mound Lab in 1987 after 27 years of service. Jim was an avid outdoors man. For many years he enjoyed coaching little league, camping, traveling, woodcarving and square dancing with his wife Barbara. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, J. Shawn Mabry (1999); a brother, Howard Mabry; and 3 sisters, Marie Nunery, Jane Harold and Joyce Schuyler. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara (Ellis) Mabry; his daughter, Rebecca Hill; his grandchildren: Tish, Erica and Carly Hill; his great-grandchildren: Miki, Cloey, J.J., Gabby and Josie; his brothers, Gale T. (Lora) Mabry and Dan Mabry; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 10 - 11 a.m. (1 hour prior to the Service) Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m., with Rev. Laureen Roe officiating. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

