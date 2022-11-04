MACHOWSKY, Jaqueline F. Grotto



Age 87, of Oakwood, passed away on October 22, 2022. She retired from Colonial Ads as an account executive. Jackie touched the lives of countless individuals through her charity work with Dayton Opera Guild, Christ Child Society, Dayton Philharmonic and Children's Traveling Opera. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Gerald V. Machowsky; father, Dom Grotto; mother, Elizabeth Kalil, and stepfather, Ernest Kalil. Jackie is survived by her daughter, Lynne Ann (Jim) of Miami Township; sons, Paul of Kettering and David of Oakwood; brothers-in-law, Juergen (June) of Dayton and Helmet (Sandie) of Texas; grandchildren, Steven, Daniel, Olivia, and Madison; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Family will greet friends 11:00-11:45 AM on Monday, November 7, 2022, in the Gathering Room at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering. Memorial Mass will follow at 12:00 Noon at the church. Inurnment will be at David's Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made in Jackie's memory to the charity of your choice. Arrangements in care of The Final Legacy. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com.

