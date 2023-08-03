Mack, James L "Jimmy"



MACK, James L. "Jimmy" age 78 of Centerville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at the Hospice of Dayton. Jim was a graduate of Patterson Co-op as well as Wright State University. He served his country during the Vietnam War, in the US Army. He was a member of Dayton Lodge #147 F. & A.M., Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, Dayton Victory Chapter # 410 O.E.S. Jim was an active Noble at the Antioch Shrine Temple. Preceded in death by a brother Joe Mack, 2 sisters Catherine and Susan. Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years Judy (Whipp) Mack, 3 brothers John Mack Jr. Bob Mack and Tom Mack, and numerous nieces, nephews, family and dear friends. Funeral Services will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5th, 2023 at Woodland Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Shriner's Childrens of Ohio Hospital in Jim's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



