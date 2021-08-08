MACK, Myra



Age 88, of Springboro, entered her heavenly home on Monday, August 2, 2021. Born to the late Grover and Faye Edens in Dry Branch, Virginia, she



attended East Tennessee State and Lincoln Memorial Universities. Prior to moving to Dayton, Ohio, she taught elementary school in Blackwater, Virginia. Myra was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years,



Edward; in addition, her son, Sherman Edward Mack and her brother, Carl Jack Edens. Myra is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Mack, daughter and son-in-law, Carlene and Tim



Williams, and a much-loved grandson, Timothy Williams. Myra also leaves behind special friend, Chris Singleton, as well as her church family. Myra was a long-time member of Moraine Heights Baptist Church where a celebration of her



home-going will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Myra will be laid to rest next to her husband at Highland Cemetery. To send a special message, please visit



