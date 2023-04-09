MacKenzie, Audrey



Audrey L. MacKenzie, 68 of Kettering, OH, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2023, surrounded by friends and family.



Audrey was born on October 16, 1954 to Sam and Rosalle Goldstein in Chicago, Illinois.



Audrey will be greatly missed by her two sons, Christopher (wife Cassia) and David (wife Kandice), brothers Mark (wife Lisa) and Alan, Granddaughter's Isabella and Madelyn, Grandson's Ellis and Leroy, her dog Luci, and countless other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Sam and Rosalle, and her brother Barry.



Audrey grew up in Chicago, her favorite Cub was Ron Santo. She graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Early Childhood Education, moved to Dayton, and began her career caring for children. Audrey had a beautiful smile, and infectious laughter, always quick to smile and laugh. She was an amazing mother, teaching her boys how to love, what it means to be a great parent, and that Clausen's are the best pickles. She made the best turkey gravy, loved Fleetwood Mac and tie-dye, and her favorite drink a Vanilla vodka Martini with a splash of Kahlua. Her love for children will be her legacy.



There will be a Celebration of Life from 1-4 PM at the Dayton JCC at 525 Versailles Dr. Dayton OH, 45449 on Sunday April 16th. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Dayton JCC in her name.

