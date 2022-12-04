MACKENZIE, Cleis W. "Kit"



Age 97, of Oakwood, OH, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Kenneth S. MacKenzie; sons, Gregory G. (Priscilla) Evans and Stephen (Jane) Evans; daughter, Frances (Jon) Evans Hoak; and other extended family. A funeral service followed by a reception will be held at 11am on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Ave, Kettering, OH 45429. Private burial at David's Cemetery will be held prior. Memorial donations can be made to Fairmont Presbyterian. Full obituary and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

