MacKenzie, Kenneth Sutherland



passed away on October 16, 2024 at the age of 91 in Houston Texas. Ken is survived by his step-children Gregory Evans (Priscilla), Frances Evans Hoak (Jon) and Stephen Evans (Jane); 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and other extended family and friends. As a man of deep faith, Ken was a member of Rayne United Methodist Church while living in New Orleans, LA and Fairmont Presbyterian Church in Kettering, OH, where he served as a church Elder for many years. A funeral service for Ken will be held at 9:30am on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at David's Cemetery Chapel, 4600 Mad River Rd, Dayton, OH 45429. Burial at David's Cemetery. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.



