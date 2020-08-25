MACKEY, Thomas

MACKEY, Sr., Thomas Edward Thomas E. Mackey Sr, 89, died unexpectedly August 22, 2020. He was born April 18, 1931, in Ohio, the son of Julius and Cecilia Mackey. He served as a Marine in the Korean War and he took pride in his role as Commander of Amvets Post 9. He is survived by his significant other, Marilynn (Suzie) Bingaman; sons, Robert Mackey (Tonya), Thomas Mackey, Jr. (Tracy); grandchildren, Tyler, Caitlin (Craig), Josh, Trevor, Travis and Aaron. Tom was a generous man loved by all that came in contact with him. He enjoyed "wheelin & dealin", playing cards, socializing and being around friends and family. Even in death, he continues to be generous and wanted his body donated to Wright State for the future Doctors to earn an education. Memorial service details to come at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Dayton VA Medical Center Voluntary Services (135), 4100 west Third Street, Dayton, Oh 45428.

