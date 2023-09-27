MacLean, Judith Ann Lawton



Judith Lawton MacLean







Judy passed away on September 22, 2023, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. She celebrated her 84th birthday on September 7th.



She is survived by her two sons David (Tamiko) and Mark Lawton (Tracy Titcombe), her step-children Jodie, Mark (Dona), and Ken MacLean, her brother Bill (Kathy) Heybruch, her nephew, Chris (Jaime) Heybruch.



Her 8 grandchildren were loves of her life who gave her many wonderful memories while babysitting, sports watching, or just hanging out as "grandma". Mackenzie and Sam, Haley and Shelby, Megan, Emily, Katie and Enna will miss her greatly. She recently became a Great Grandmother to Elsie and was looking forward to the birth of her second "great" in January. She also enjoyed her time watching her two great-nephews (Brady and Brennan) growing into fine young men.







She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles A Lawton. She later remarried Richard A. MacLean and celebrated nearly 30 years of marriage before he passed away in July 2022.







Judy was an elementary school teacher in the Springfield, Ohio area for many years, teaching at McGuffey, Roosevelt and Snowhill schools. She touched many students' lives and was remembered frequently by those she impacted most.



In addition to teaching Judy loved traveling and tennis, sometimes enjoying both of those passions together. She often mentioned how fortunate she was to have been able to travel so much of the world. She was a "surrogate mother" to many Springfield area tennis players, coming to matches and tournaments to watch and support her sons (David and Mark) equipped with cookies and other treats. She played tennis until age 80 while spending her winters in Fort Myers, FL with Richard. She loved her Florida friends and talked about them often.







For many years Judy and Richard attended First Christian Church in Springfield and always thought fondly of her extended family from FCC.







A celebration of Judy's life will be held at Littleton & Rue on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 2:30p.m. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. until the time of service. A reception will immediately follow the services at The Landing at Littleton & Rue. A private burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com







In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Judy's name to the Alzheimer's Association https://shorturl.at/bruPW or Ohio's Hospicehttps://www.ohioshospice.org/foundation/give/





