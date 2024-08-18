MacLean, Lauchlin Ernst



Lauchlin "Mac" Ernest MacLean, age 93, of Fairborn passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on March 5, 1931 in Inverness, Nova Scotia, Canada.



He is survived by two children, James MacLean and Jacklyn (Don) Hazelett; two grandchildren, MaeAnna and Daniel; and two siblings, Mae MacLean Semnack and Lloyd MacLean. He is also survived by numerous extended family and close friends.



A memorial service will take place on a later date.



