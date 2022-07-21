MACMILLAN, William

MACMILLAN Jr.,



William Wallace



The Honorable William Wallace MacMillan Jr., retired Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, Judge, beloved brother, uncle and friend, died peacefully Sunday, July 17, 2022, just 25 days short of his 95th birthday. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Rose MacMillan Sr., and by his wife of 58 years, Lois. Bill is survived by his two sisters, Virginia Varga and Rosemarie Meyer; brother-in-law, Ron; many nieces and nephews; and his dear friend, Pat Vondrell. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and Notre Dame University. Bill lived life to its fullest and never ceased to share his time, talents and gifts to help others in his usual unassuming way. His sharp mind and unending quest for knowledge continued well into his 94th year of life. He was honored for 65 years of service by the Ohio Bar Association. He was an avid skier and member of the Dayton Ski Club, an accomplished musician, member of the Hibernians, Notre Dame Alumni, NAMI, and a generous philanthropist. He was a long-time member of Ascension Parish. Bill enjoyed world travel, researching family genealogy, and visiting local venues for music and beer. Visitation will be held at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Sunday, July 24th from 2-5PM. Mass of Christian Burial at Ascension Church on Woodman Dr., on Monday, July 25th, 10:30am. In memory of Bill, donations may be made to the MacMillan Family Charitable Fund at the Dayton Foundation. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



