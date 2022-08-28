MacMULLEN,



George Thomas



76, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on August 24, 2022. George was born in New York City on February 27, 1946, as the only son of the late George and Mildred MacMullen.



George is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Leslie MacMullen, and three daughters, Tracey, Gigi, and Katie, nine grandchildren (Tom, Carly, Dani, Andrew, Kyle, Connor, Abby, Devin, and Annie), and two great-grandchildren (Penny and Maverick).



George graduated from Teaneck High School (Teaneck, New Jersey), in 1965. George was employed at Enterprise Roofing in Dayton for 28 years and proudly served as President of Roofers Local 75. George was also an avid Ohio State Football fan, loved fishing and summers at the Jersey Shore with his family.



Visitation will be Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 10 to 11 am at Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church on 7505 Taylorsville Rd. in Huber Heights where George and his wife attended. A memorial service will follow at 11 am with Pastor Barry Baughman officiating. A luncheon reception will follow the service.

