MACY, David G.



Age 78 of Clayton, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. He had retired from General Motors with over 36 years of service. David enjoyed farming and politics, but most importantly loved spending time with his family. He was a member of the Shepherds Field Christian Church in Potsdam. He is survived by his wife: Donna (Zink) Macy, children: Daveda (James) Napier, Wade (Teresa) Macy, Mary (Jerry) House, Kimberly (Larry) Mikesell, 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, brother: Richard (Sandy) Macy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Lester and Anna Mary (Wenger) Macy and sister: Carol Clinard. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Shepherds Field Christian Church (28 Cross St., Potsdam, Ohio 45337). A Memorial Service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Tom Harmon and Pastor Mike Nelson officiating. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association or to the Shriners Children's Hospital. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com