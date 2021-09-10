dayton-daily-news logo
X

MACY, Leroy

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MACY, Leroy E.

Age 78, of Brookville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 6, 2021, following a recent illness. He was

preceded in death by his parents. He retired from GM/Delphi in 2004. He was a very private person, he loved his family and he will be missed very much. Leroy is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ann Marie Macy; siblings, Judy (Jean) Stafford, Carolyn (Mike) Copenhaver, Roberta (Ronald) Bourelle, David (Debbie) Macy, Patricia (Lovell) Brown; and numerous other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held 10:30 – 11:30 am Mon., Sept. 13 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am

Monday with burial to follow in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to


www.gilbert-fellers.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
WINTEREGG, Anita
2
FARA, Joanna
3
MOON, Tiffney
4
Huecker, Heather
5
SMITH, Paul
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top