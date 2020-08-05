X

MADDEN, Elaine

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MADDEN, Elaine E. 81, of Fairborn, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. She is preceded in death by her son, Andrew Madden; her sisters, Mary Allen and Trudy Kinsey. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, James Madden; son, Patrick Madden; brother, Roy Elicker, Jr. and wife, Donna; sisters, Kathy Elicker and Rolene Noe; very close friend, Rosalie McAteer. Elaine authored many publications in Philadelphia and many memoirs in Dayton. She was an active member in the Compassionate Friends and had been a member of the Glenmary Missionary Sisters. Family will receive friends at a walk-through, social distancing visitation from 1-2 PM Friday, August 7, 2020, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME, BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd at Grange Hall Rd. A Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home at 2 PM Friday. Contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st ST, Miami, FL. 33131 in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

