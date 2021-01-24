MADDER,



Robert "Bob" Lee



Robert "Bob" Lee Madder, 81, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away at home on January 15, 2021. Bob was born in Covington, Ohio, on January 21, 1939, to Milt and Betty Madder. Bob graduated from Northeastern High School in 1957. He worked as a



heavy construction equipment operator for most of his adult career, ranging from the copper mines in Arizona to working on almost every road in Clark County. He was known as the mayor of Shrine Road mobile home court, he never met a stranger, and he gave out many coins to people he came across. He is survived by his sons, Robert Michael Madder (Anita) and James Lee Madder; his grandchildren, who he adored, Brittany Lynn Madder Clingman, Brandon G. Michael Madder, and Xalen Lee Madder; great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Carter Clingman; his sister, Nancy Hines (Ralf) and brother, Jack Madder. He was preceded in death by his father, Milt Madder; mother, Betty Madder; and brothers, Richard Madder, Ed Madder, and William "Bill" Madder. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Alzheimer's Association in memory of Robert Lee Madder. The family wishes to thank Mercy Home Health Care and Miami Valley Hospice. A special thank you to his home health nurse, Will Duffield, who took incredibly special care of him. Per Bob's wishes, no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

