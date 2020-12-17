MADDOX, DEBRA

MADDOX (Davidson),



Debra Jean



Went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 10, 2020. Debbie was born on October 28, 1952, to the late Ray and



Delora Davidson. She was also preceded in death by her dear cat, Puddle Jumper. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Bill; her only child, Jill (and grand-cats); aunt, Ethel Hutchison; brother, Larry



Davidson; sister-in-law, Emma Maddox; brother-in-law, Floyd Abbott; sister-in-law, Debbie Maddox; brother and sister-in-law, John and Deborah Maddox; best friend, Sue Peck; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews; and her grumpy cat, Jack. Debbie was a longtime member of Meadowdale Baptist Church where she taught numerous children's classes and her special ladies Sunday school class. Debbie loved to learn and was full of random facts and useless information! She had a love for animals, her favorites being cats and polar bears. Debbie instantly became "Mom" to many! This includes Jill's friends throughout the years, as well as the children she babysat. Those children and their families always held a special place in her heart. Debbie had a unique sense of humor which Jill inherited! The two of them would often crack themselves up, leaving Bill rolling his eyes! Debbie loved the Lord with all her heart! We know she is rejoicing with Him in Heaven now! A private family burial will be held with a celebration of life occurring at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that a donation in Debbie's name be made to Samaritan's Purse or an animal rescue of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Debbie or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



We love you "SHE!" "Can't touch this!"