MADER, Richard Allen



01/30/1939 - 10/12/2022



Richard A. Mader, 83, formerly of Springfield, passed away in St. Petersburg, FL, on October 12th. He was born on January 30th, 1939, the son of Evelyn (Cardo) and Walter Mader. Richard ("Dicky", "ADM") was married to Patricia Mader for 59 years before her passing in 2019. Richard was co-owner of Mader Electric and was also a member of VFW Post #1031, Elks, Eagles and Union Club. He was a devoted father and a friend to many. He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Tracy Mader of Springfield and two daughters and sons-in-law; Bridget and Tim DeMattio of Redding, CA, and Tresa and Bill Pollock of Santa Barbara, CA. He was a beloved grandpa to his eight grandchildren: Vana (Michael) Beekman, Kelly (Joshua) Mabry, Bruce (Olivia) Pollock, Kaiti (Brendan) Kelly, Antonia DeMattio, Alex (Shay) DeMattio, Bryan (Aaron) Mahan and Brycen Adams as well as ten great-grandchildren. He is survived by siblings James (Doris) Mader, Gene (Joyce) Mader, Gerald (Jeanie) Mader, Judy Geron, Diane (Patrick) Kane, Linda Ferryman, Donald (Cindy) Mader, David Mader and Debbie Mader Evans and preceded in death by brother William (Linda) Mader, co-owner of Mader Electric. A private family service will be held in Florida.

