Madewell, Jason

Jason "Jay" Matthew Madewell, age 51, of Dayton, passed away on December 10, 2023. He was born on November 3, 1972; Jay played on the drumline of the Northmont High School marching band and graduated in 1991.



After a short stint at the University of Cincinnati, Jay owned and operated Spinout Records in Oxford for several years and hosted many shows and parties at the Honeycomb Hideout. Jay's true love was music- playing in bands, encouraging others to play in bands, and lending whatever support was needed to create some fun. He was passionate and eccentric, a collector, a drummer, a Dayton music history enthusiast.



Jay is survived by his parents, David and Bette Madewell; his brother John and wife Andrea; nephews Mitchell and Leland; his sister Kelly and nieces Iris and June.



A gathering of friends and family will be held at the Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. 4th St, Dayton, OH 45402 from 2-6 PM on Sunday, December 17, 2023 to share stores and memories of Jay. A memorial service will be held at a later date at First Baptist Church of Union with Pastor Dan Kincer officiating. Online memories of Jay may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



