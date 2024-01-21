Madsen, Kim Irvin



Beloved husband of Helen Koch Madsen, died January 12, 2024 at age 71. In addition to Helen, he leaves a daughter Terra Amber Herald (James) granddaughter Katie Hering, grandson Colten Herald, numerous relatives and friends in Denmark, and his Koch relatives. Kim was born September 18, 1952 in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Axel and Kathrine (Lauridsen) Madsen. Kim spent many years in the trucking industry but his true passions were art, travel, coffee, and all things Danish. If you would like to make a donation in his memory please consider Doctors without Borders. And do vote this fall as a meaningful tribute to Kim. There will a celebration of Kim's life at some future date.



