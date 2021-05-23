MAFFETT, Mack



Mack Maffett, 84, passed away on May 19, 2021, in Des Moines, IA. A visitation will be held at Stevens Memorial Chapel on Thursday, May 27 from 5 to 7 PM. A service will be held at Northminster Presbyterian Church on Friday, May 28 at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Ames Municipal Cemetery.



To view Mack's full obituary, please go to:



http://www.stevensmemorialchapel.com



Mack is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rosalie (Maffett) Bogue; and granddaughter, Kylie (Perrin) Musfeldt.



Mack is survived by his wife, Janice "Sue" (Rusk) Maffett; children, Scott (Maria) Maffett and Kristi (Rick) Perrin; grandchildren, Jake, Logan, Isaac, and Ben; and great-grandchildren, Colby and Hadley.



Memorial contributions for Mack Maffett can be addressed to Food at First (515) 344-4357 or YSS (515) 233-3141.

