MAGAW, Don



Sept. 24, 1927 - July 16, 2022



of Beavercreek, died on July 16, 2022. He was born on September 24, 1927, to C.W. (Dutch) and Edith (Horton) Magaw in Pike County. Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jane (King) Magaw and son, Donald. Don is survived by his children: Barb (Richard) Botschner and son, Bill (Peggy) Magaw; grandchildren Brandon (Caitlin) Botschner, Jamie (Steven) Carlson, Heather Magaw (Steve Abramowitz); great-grandchildren Sophie, Delaney and Peter Botschner, Henry and Theo Carlson, Evan and Paige Abramowitz as well as his brother Jim (Bonnie) Magaw. Don was a WWII veteran of the USMC. Don attended Moler Barber College and owned and operated Don's Barber Shop on E. Third Street in Dayton for 25 years. He then became a Nationwide Insurance agent for 30 years, retiring in 1993. Don joined Aley Church in 1962, serving on many of the Boards and also taught Sunday school. He also played on their softball team. He served as a Boy Scout Leader, Kiwanis member, President of Shaw PTO and was a member of the Beavercreek K of P. In his later years he volunteered at Wartinger Park in Beavercreek. Don also picked up golf in his fifties and played it well into his 80's. He and Jane both enjoyed gardening and raising vegetables. Don loved his family and doting on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sharing many overnights, adventures, birthdays, holidays, sporting events, travel and weddings. He never met a stranger. Don's body was donated to The Boonshoft School of Medicine.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Woodland Mausoleum Chapel on Saturday, September 24 at 10am with Brandon Botschner officiating. A reception will be held at The Carillon Brewery immediately following. Don requested everyone bring a joke to share. We'd like to thank Oak Creek Terrace Nursing and Rehab in Kettering and also Ohio Hospice of Dayton for their loving care. Don asked for donations to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

