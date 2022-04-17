MAGEE,



Bryant Fitzgerald



Age 57, of Swampscott, MA, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022.



Funeral service 11 am Tuesday, April 19, at Bethesda Temple Church, 3701 Salem Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will



receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

