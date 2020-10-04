MAGGARD, JEFFREY

MAGGARD, Jeffery L. Jeffery L. Maggard passed away on September 18, 2020. Jeff was born June 19, 1968, in Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his mother, Jewell Rupe Maggard and father, Merdia Maggard; his sisters, Alica Maggard and Barbara Ann Maggard. Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Melissa A. Maggard; his sons, Tyler Maggard and Nicholas Maggard; his daughter, Madison Maggard and caring pets, Bigszby and Broady Maggard. Jeff will be deeply missed but will live on in our hearts forever.

