Maggart, Janice L



Janice Louise Maggart, 95, passed away at 'Our Home' in Fairborn, Ohio on Friday, Nov 29, 2024. She was born Nov 17, 1929 in Pandora, Ohio. She worked at Crowell-Collier in Springfield, Ohio and Northwestern Elementary School.



She is survived by her son Daryl & Irene Maggart, and her daughter Denise (Maggart) & Tim Harrigan.



She has 5 grandchildren. Nichol (Maggart) & Bill Masters, Marty & Megan Maggart, Jason & Amanda Maggart, Carrie (Harrigan) & Bill Burns, Laura (Harrigan) & Jason Light.



She has 8 great-grandchildren. Sara Masters, Lee & Olivia Masters, Isabel Burns, Clara Burns, Miriam Light, Henry Maggart, Olive Maggart & William Maggart.



And 1 great-great grandchild, Carl Masters.



She was preceded in death by her husband Bob, parents, sister & two brothers.



According to her wishes her body was donated to the Boonshoft School of Medicine, Wright State University, as was her husband.



The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses & caregivers at Our Home Fairborn & Day City Hospice for their loving care.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com