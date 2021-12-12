MAGILL, Margaret

MAGILL (nee Simmons), Margaret "Peggy"



88, of Centerville, died on Monday, November 29, 2021. Family will greet friends 1-3PM on Sunday, January 9, 2022, with a Memorial Service beginning at 3PM at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dayton Foundation at 500 Kettering Tower, Dayton, OH 45423 for the Margaret and Paul C. Magill Endowment Fund, or to Opera Guild of Dayton at 138 N. Main St., Dayton, OH 45402. Full obituary can be found at



www.routsong.com