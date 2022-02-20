MAGNON, Patrice P.



Age 74, of Kettering, OH, passed away on February 8, 2022. He was born on August 12, 1947, in Toulouse, France, to the late Antonine Carriere and Marcel Magnon. Patrice is survived by his loving wife of 36 years Carrie Magnon; his two sons James Patrick and Dominic Patrick; and sister Sylvie Pujol.



Patrice fulfilled his dreams. He was a gentle soul and loved by many. Family would like to extend a special thank you to his caregivers Beth McCarty and Linda Sterling, Tuesday Etchison, Sharon Becker, and the staff at Carlyle House. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Patrice to



Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420.

