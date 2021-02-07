MAGOTEAUX,



Dustin Allen



Dustin Allen Magoteaux, 29, of Springfield passed away



unexpectedly Friday January 29, 2021. He was born July 9, 1991, in Community Hospital to Deanna Magoteaux. Dustin was an avid fan of the UK Wildcats and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Dustin enjoyed doing craft projects with his family and selling them at craft shows and the South Vienna Corn Festival. He was also a huge fan of Dolly Parton. He was employed by Speedway for the last 9 years, currently working at the Burnett Road location. Most of all Dustin was a loving, devoted husband to his high school sweetheart Elizabeth and a devoted father figure to Carolyn Bush. Dustin is survived by his mother, Deanna of South Vienna; loving wife Elizabeth Miller-Magoteaux, Carolyn Bush;



In-laws Leola (Josh) Lyons of Springfield Ohio; grandparents, John (Susan) Magoteaux of Greenville, OH, Samatha and Mark Hamilton of Springfield, OH; brothers Tony Hamilton, Jr., of South Vienna, Ohio, Mark Hamilton of Tennessee; sisters Karrigan Murry of VA, Sami Hamilton and Tracie (Bradley) Hamilton Miracle of Tennessee; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Dustin was preceded in death by his grandmother, Jeane Magoteaux, Irene Magoteaux, and Easter Hensley; Minnie "Mammy" Miller, Aunt Jessica Hamilton,



Uncle Charlie Magoteaux; several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and four unborn babies. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021, from 5-8pm in the



LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Dustin's life will be on Tuesday at 10am in the funeral home. Live stream available beginning at 10am on the Littleton & Rue Facebook Page. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the funeral home.



