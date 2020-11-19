X

MAHAFFEY, Alycia Renee

Alycia Renee Mahaffey, passed away Monday, 11/16/2020,

after a long illness -10 days

before her 64th birthday. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard & Alberta Mahaffey. Alycia is survived by her only son, Marquis Mahaffey (NC), two sisters Gwyneth (Arthello) Branch (VA) and Regina Mahaffey (Dayton) 3 nephews Are'

(Dayton), Garrett (Azaria) Mahaffey (VA) and Keylon

Patterson (MO) a great-niece Za'Tori and Sharon Anderson close friend, numerous cousins and friends. Alycia attended KY State Univ and was an alumnus of Patterson Co-op '75.

A memorial celebration will be announced in the future.

The family would like to thank friends and family for making this possible.

