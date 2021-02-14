MAHAN, Donna F.



Age 69 of Harrison Township, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021. She was a 1969 graduate of Dixie High School. She is preceded in death by her nephew, David Mahan. She is survived by her spouse, Ronald Petry; daughter Tori (Joe) Steinbrunner; 1 grandchild, Ella; 1 sister, Martha Mahan. Per Donna's request there will be no funeral services. Arrangements by American Cremation Service, a division of Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



