MAHONEY,



Michael Augustine



Michael Augustine Mahoney (Waynesville, OH; formerly Brightwaters, NY), went home to the Lord peacefully on June 15, 2022, after a courageous battle with glioblastoma at the age of 80. He spent his final days at home and among his loving family. Michael was preceded in death by his parents Helen (nee Corbett) and Thomas F. Mahoney, brothers and sisters-in-law Thomas (Jeanne) Mahoney and Gerard (Geraldine) Mahoney, mother-in-law Anna Cirello and brother-in-law John Cirello. He is survived by his adoring bride of fifty years Anne, children Michael (Sara), Bryan (Angie), Megan, and six grandchildren: Matt, Anna Kate, Taylor, Danny, A.J. and Sean. He is also survived by his sister Peggy (Robert Brady), sister-in-law Dorothy (Jack) Filep and sister-in-law Frances Cirello, as well as many nephews and nieces.



Mike's journey started on Long Island, NY. From an early age, he was called to serve others. It was his life's purpose. The call to serve first brought him to Ohio and the Marianist Brotherhood at the University of Dayton, where he formed bonds that lasted a lifetime. He was then called to return to Long Island where he served the community of Bay Shore in countless ways. Mike started teaching at Bay Shore High School in 1976; first, as a biology teacher, then as a Latin teacher, Director of Student Activities, and the Chair of the Foreign Language Department. Mike was called to serve God's people and in 1996 was ordained as a deacon, serving the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre and the Parish of St. Patrick in Bay Shore for 9 years. Upon his "retirement", Mike was called back to Ohio by the love for his grandchildren. He and Anne settled in Waynesville, OH, and proudly called it home. While his days in Waynesville were spent enjoying his grandchildren and all of their pursuits, entertaining by his pool and attending UD Flyers basketball games, Mike was called to serve again, this time at St. Henry Parish in Dayton. For the past 17 years he served the parishioners at St. Henry as a deacon, and taught incoming members of the church through the RCIA program.



There are so many people and families that have been blessed by Mike's faith and call to serve God and others, but his greatest service was to his wife, whom he adored, his children, whom he inspired, and his grandchildren, whom he cherished. He was deeply loved and will be forever missed.



Benefecisti nobis et requiesces in pace (You have served us well and will rest in peace).



Reception of the Body and Visitation will be on Monday, June 20, 2022, at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449 between the hours of 4 and 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will also be at St. Henry at 10am on Tuesday, June 21.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in remembrance of Mike to one of his cherished causes: Marianist Mission, Christ Child Society, or Hospice of Dayton.



